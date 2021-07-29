|
PayU integrates with Visa Direct to enable push payments

Thursday 29 July 2021 14:28 CET | News

PayU, an online payment service provider for emerging markets operating on four continents, has announced that it will enable push payments in partnership with Visa

PayU is launching the Card Push service to provide businesses with efficient payments to end points. Using Visa Direct, a real-time push payments platform, businesses using PayU Card Push will be able to transfer money to a bank account linked to a Visa card.

PayU's integration with Visa Direct will allow businesses working with the provider to make payments to their clients, partners, and employees – including payouts to workers.

By using Visa Direct, PayU Card Push can serve many business models that were previously unavailable to card payments – including insurance disbursements, tax refunds, prize payouts, and many more. 


