paySupreme: an affordable payment option for families of incarcerated individuals

According to the press release, the solution provides customers with access to affordable financial services, savings features, and exclusive discounts on money transfer services through JPay money transfer transactions. Besides, by offering customers the option to use the paySupreme prepaid Mastercard for JPay Money Transfer transactions, the company avoids external processing costs associated with other prepaid cards, allowing the savings to be passed onto the consumer.
Moreover, paySupreme enables users to make online and in-person payments anywhere Mastercard debit is accepted, easily allocate funds to an optional interest-bearing savings account, and provide meaningful, money-saving discounts when funding an incarcerated loved one's trust account through the JPay platform. The paySupreme prepaid Mastercard is available directly to JPay consumers through www.JPay.com and the JPay mobile app.
Applying to the paySupreme prepaid card is free and no credit checks are conducted. Additional benefits include: free identity theft monitoring; fraud protection; no cost for activation or inactivity; no fee to add money from your employer or a bank account; optional interest-bearing savings account; Cash Load network of more than 60,000 locations available including Walmart, 7-Eleven, CVS & Walgreens; Surcharge Free ATM access at over 36,000 ATMs in the MoneyPass Network; Go Mobile with an app to receive alerts, and others.
Furthermore, phase one of the paySupreme prepaid Mastercard provides financial rewards with money transfer transactions for JPay customers. To benefit from the solution, existing JPay customers can register for the paySupreme Prepaid Card by logging into their JPay.com account and clicking on the paySupreme Prepaid Card banner ad. New members can apply for the card after setting up a JPay account.
