News

Paystand launches its Zero Card

Friday 7 August 2020 09:16 CET | News

US-based Paystand, a payments-as-a-service platform, has announced debuting its Zero Card, a touchless, prepaid B2B corporate expense card for mid-market businesses.

Employees can use the card to make purchases online and over the phone. It works the same way as a physical card except it requires no credit checks and businesses can issue or deactivate the 16-digit card numbers. The card can be created in bulk if necessary.

The Zero Card disburses funds and streamline invoice processing, expense reporting, and payment execution. It also allows businesses to manage, track, and control company spending, and leverages the company's zero-fee payment network to eliminate the cost of transaction fees. To reduce the risk of fraud, the card has fraud prevention controls that manage spend by category, team, and merchant code.


