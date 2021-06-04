Paysera partners with N26 to streamline e-shop payments

The fintech company launches processing of payments via N26 to e-shops in Germany, Austria, Ireland, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Greece, Slovakia, and Malta.
Buyers can now pay via N26 in almost 10 thousand e-shops that support payment initiation from the buyer’s account – an Open-Banking-based payment method. According to forecasts provided by the company, 100 million Europeans will become clients of neobanks in the coming years, which means that one in five Europeans will have a neobank app downloaded to their phone and will carry a neobank card.
