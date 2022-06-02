PayQuicker teams with Mastercard for co-branded virtual and physical cards

Through its strategic partnership with Mastercard, PayQuicker's offerings will be available in more than 150 countries with local currency cards in over 30 countries. It will provide clients with the ability to customise their own card program based on their needs. Besides, it will also bring instant payment support to their own brand experience, and allow users to leverage their Mastercard prepaid debit and virtual cards on mobile wallets.
The PayQuicker platform provides users instant access to payments via their insured PayQuicker-issued bank accounts. As soon as a payment is made, the funds are available in the insured account and available to spend instantly online through a virtual card, physically with a plastic prepaid debit card, or by loading the card into a mobile wallet.
Officials from PayQuicker stated that by leveraging all of the assets from Mastercard, they'll have an opportunity to expand their product offerings, including their launch of payment orchestration for payouts platform. PayQuicker serves multiple markets through its new payment orchestration for payouts solution, including Direct Selling, Clinical Trials, Consumer, and e-Wallet programmes.
