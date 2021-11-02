|
PayPugs teams up with Wallester

Tuesday 2 November 2021 09:34 CET | News

PayPugs has signed a partnership agreement with Wallester to provide card issuing solutions to PayPugs clients.

Wallester is a licensed white-label card issuer and payment service provider specialising in offering transaction processing services. Wallester is licensed by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority and is an official Visa Principal Member. Wallester's advantage is an API created by their in-house development team, which can be integrated with any platform and allows the launch their own card program.

The partnership allows PayPugs to use Wallester’s technology to issue its own multifunctional virtual debit cards with exclusive design, adaptable to different business processes. 


