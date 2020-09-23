|
PayPal launches new debit card in Ireland

Wednesday 23 September 2020 15:35 CET | News

As part of a tie-in with Mastercard, PayPal has launched a debit card in Ireland for its business users that will give traders easier access to their funds.

The card can be accepted either online or in person at more than 52 million locations globally. The payments company declared that it will not charge monthly fees for the use of the card, nor will it be imposing foreign exchange fees for international transactions. 

Moreover, PayPal is offering unlimited cashback on the card with users earning 0.5% back on purchases. The cashback is automatically credited to the user’s PayPal business account at the beginning of the following month. Cash withdrawals from ATMs will incur a fixed fee of EUR 2 per transaction.

PayPal has more than 1.5 million active users in Ireland, including consumers.


