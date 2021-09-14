PayPal and Mastercard further expand popular debit card offerings in the Netherlands

The debit card makes it easy for small businesses to quickly access their available PayPal credit and could give them unlimited 0.1% cashback on eligible spend in the Netherlands. business customers can now spend money on their PayPal account at more than 52 million Mastercard acceptance points worldwide. The debit card has no monthly fees, no exchange fees and a flat fee for cash withdrawals from ATMs of just EUR 2 worldwide.
PayPal Business Debit Mastercard is available in four new European countries – Finland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal – in addition to the existing availability in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US.
The PayPal Business Debit Mastercard was first launched in the United States in 2003, with a cashback reward with every use. Since then, PayPal has chosen to partner with Mastercard in every new market to offer its business debit card offerings.
