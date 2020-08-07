Paynetics, phyre, VIVACOM unveil the Mastercard Digital First card

The Fintech Times reports that this will be the first payment card of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and one of the first Digital First cards in Europe. In addition, the service provides access to a virtual payment card in the digital Pay by VIVACOM wallet, as well as a physical card with all the functionalities of a contactless card but with security, control, and a minimalist design.
For the security of users, only the name of the cardholder is written on the physical card and no sensitive information is included. The unique 16-digit number (PAN) and the CVC code for online card payments are stored in the digital wallet only, and the cardholder alone has access to it by using their biometric data or passcode.
