|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PayNearby, YES Bank, NPCI partner to launch the PayNearby Shopping Card

Thursday 3 December 2020 15:34 CET | News

India-based fintech PayNearby has partnered with YES Bank and National Payments Corporation of India to launch the PayNearby Shopping Card.

The new offering aims to boost online transactions in ecommerce purchases, monthly utility payments, mobile recharges, online education subscriptions, and more. The prepaid card operates similarly to a debit card, however, unlike the latter, the PayNearby Shopping Card is linked to a PayNearby wallet rather than a bank account. PayNearby offers users the ability to lock and unlock the card digitally while also offering a summary of the transaction statement, assisting users with keeping track of their spending.

PayNearby retailers offer a host of services such as travel ticket booking, utility bill payment, and mobile recharges to the local population that requires a digital way of paying.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PayNearby, YES Bank, NPCI, partnership, product launch, India, Asia, PayNearby Shopping Card, card, retailers
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like