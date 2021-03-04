|
Paymentology, Intercash team up to launch card issuing solutions in Mexico

Thursday 4 March 2021 15:32 CET | News

UK-based payment processing solutions provider Paymentology has teamed up with Intercash, a provider prepaid card programmes, to launch tailor-made card issuing solutions for the digitally savvy in Mexico.

The partnership aims to enable Intercash’s customers to launch payment solutions with access to data at POS, in order to offer personalised payment options to customers.

Paymentology’s cloud-native platform and PayRule.AI engine will be used to advance the authorisation process of consumer spends on credit and debit cards. Intercash’s customers will gain access to consumer spend data including transaction history retrieval, as well as a granular card scheme fee breakdown. Furthermore, the engine retrieves and analyses mid-flight the full card history for the approval or decline of transactions.


Keywords: Paymentology, Intercash, prepaid card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Mexico
