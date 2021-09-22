|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Payfare to expand platform with Visa SavingsEdge

Wednesday 22 September 2021 14:44 CET | News

Payfare, a Canada-based fintech, has announced it is collaborating with Visa to add Visa’s SavingsEdge to its platform, starting with the nationwide DoorDash DasherDirect card programme.

Visa SavingsEdge gives eligible Visa business cardholders who opt into the programme access to savings on qualified purchases at participating merchants. Discounts are credited directly to cardholders’ accounts, with no coupons or codes required.

Payfare powers digital payments for on-demand platforms. Now, with this addition, those carrying a Visa business card will realise discounts on purchases made in merchant categories related to fuel, auto parts, dining and travel, across national, regional and local merchants.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Visa, partnership, expansion, product upgrade, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like