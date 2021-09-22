Payfare to expand platform with Visa SavingsEdge

Payfare, a Canada-based fintech, has announced it is collaborating with Visa to add Visa’s SavingsEdge to its platform, starting with the nationwide DoorDash DasherDirect card programme.
Visa SavingsEdge gives eligible Visa business cardholders who opt into the programme access to savings on qualified purchases at participating merchants. Discounts are credited directly to cardholders’ accounts, with no coupons or codes required.
Payfare powers digital payments for on-demand platforms. Now, with this addition, those carrying a Visa business card will realise discounts on purchases made in merchant categories related to fuel, auto parts, dining and travel, across national, regional and local merchants.
