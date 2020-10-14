|
Open, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Visa to launch business debit card

Wednesday 14 October 2020 12:41 CET | News

India-based fintech Open has announced the launch of a business debit card in partnership with Equitas Small Finance Bank and Visa. 

The business debit card will be offered along with the business current account Open provides to small businesses in partnership with Equitas Small Finance Bank. The debit card comes integrated with a suite of tools for expense automation, vendor payouts, and subscriptions. 

Founded in 2017, Open offers an end-to-end business banking suite in partnership with banks comprising of current accounts, credit cards, debit cards, payments, accounting, and expense management. 

Open is backed by global investors such as Tiger Global, Speedinvest, Beenext, Recruit Strategic Partners, AngelList, 3one4 Capital, Unicorn India Ventures, Tanglin Venture Partner Advisors, and has raised USD 35 million in funding so far.


