NymCard partners with Instapay to support MENA's fintechs Asian expansion

Tuesday 29 June 2021 15:10 CET | News

UAE-based BaaS provider and card issuer processor NymCard has partnered with e-money platform and card issuer Instapay to help MENA’s fintech’s expansion plans across Asia. 

The strategic partnership allows NymCard to enable its MENA clients to start scaling across Asia starting with Malaysia. NymCard’s open API platform will power MENA and Malaysian fintechs by enabling them to launch payment card programmes.

NymCard will be allowing fintechs to integrate with resources to facilitate the launch of card programmes. NymCard’s platform powers multiple use cases that are just emerging in the MENA market. This includes real-time payments, alternative authorization flows, multi-currency wallets, corporate expense cards, on-demand delivery services, BNPL offerings, youth banking models, among many others.


Keywords: partnership, credit card, BNPL, API, fintech
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United Arab Emirates
