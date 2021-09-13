|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NymCard joins forces with Zwipe

Monday 13 September 2021 15:25 CET | News

NymCard, a UAE-based Banking-as-a-Service provider, has partnered with credit card company Zwipe to launch biometric payment cards in the Middle East and Africa.

Using Open APIs and modern technologies, NymCard powers payment in multiple industries from the Gig Economy, Buy Now Pay Later, Youth banking, and corporate expense cards across the MEA region. NymCard is now expanding to Asia and Europe.

Zwipe will provide commercialisation support, expertise, and technical guidance to help NymCard integrate biometric payment cards in its portfolio. Zwipe Pay ONE based cards will be delivered by one or more of Zwipe's certified card manufacturers in the region. NymCard and Zwipe will start joint issuer engagements from September 2021.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, BaaS, API, BNPL
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like