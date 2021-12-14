|
News

Nuvei partners with Visa to launch crypto debit cards

Tuesday 14 December 2021 14:33 CET

Canada-based payment service provider Nuvei teamed with Visa to roll out crypto-friendly debit cards to the former’s partners across the European Economic Area and the UK.

The rollout of the new cards aims to simplify the fiat-to-crypto process, which in turn would help consumers to use and spend the funds from their crypto earnings.

Simplex, a subsidiary of Nuvei, is a principal member of the Visa network and has an electronic money institutions (EMI) license in the European Union. Therefore, the crypto fintech firm has permission to release Visa cards and to provide its partner firms with an easy way to spend crypto coins anywhere Visa is accepted.


More: Link


