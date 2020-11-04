|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Nuapay research reveals payment card security failings and lack of consumer trust

Wednesday 4 November 2020 11:08 CET | News

New data from Account-to-Account payments provider Nuapay, powered by Sentenial, has uncovered apparent vulnerabilities surrounding payment cards.

More than one in ten (12%) of the UK consumers surveyed who have a debit or credit card claim to have had a payment made from their debit or credit card without their permission in the last 6 months alone, according to the research.

58% of consumers say that security, e.g. ensuring the transaction and payment information aren’t compromised, is their biggest concern when making a payment online.

Equally, 49% of consumers surveyed who have ever purchased goods and services online rarely or never agree to save their payment card details with retailers and stores for easier check out in the future when available.  Of those surveyed who have ever purchased goods and services online and don’t always agree to save their payment card details with retailers and stores, 57% cited security concerns as their reason for this, while 47% cited privacy concerns e.g. ensuring their personal details aren’t shared.

Furthermore, just under a third (32%) of these individuals cited trust of merchant e.g. concerned the merchant will make an unauthorised transaction as the reason for not always agreeing to save their payment card details. Also, more than a third (36%) of UK consumers have concerns about a specific online retailers’ security that it prevented them from purchasing goods or services from them.

On the other hand, consumers consistently prioritised ease of use, which over 2 in 5 (44%) said was the most important factor when choosing how to pay in-store. By comparison, only 37% cited security as the most important factor.

In addition, of the customers surveyed who say they never use their smartphone to make contactless payments when in store, over half of these respondents (54%) cited that this is due to security with regards to their phone.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: debit card, credit card, contactless payments, merchants, study, payment card details, Account-to-Account payments, Nuapay
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like