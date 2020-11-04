Nuapay research reveals payment card security failings and lack of consumer trust

More than one in ten (12%) of the UK consumers surveyed who have a debit or credit card claim to have had a payment made from their debit or credit card without their permission in the last 6 months alone, according to the research.
58% of consumers say that security, e.g. ensuring the transaction and payment information aren’t compromised, is their biggest concern when making a payment online.
Equally, 49% of consumers surveyed who have ever purchased goods and services online rarely or never agree to save their payment card details with retailers and stores for easier check out in the future when available. Of those surveyed who have ever purchased goods and services online and don’t always agree to save their payment card details with retailers and stores, 57% cited security concerns as their reason for this, while 47% cited privacy concerns e.g. ensuring their personal details aren’t shared.
Furthermore, just under a third (32%) of these individuals cited trust of merchant e.g. concerned the merchant will make an unauthorised transaction as the reason for not always agreeing to save their payment card details. Also, more than a third (36%) of UK consumers have concerns about a specific online retailers’ security that it prevented them from purchasing goods or services from them.
On the other hand, consumers consistently prioritised ease of use, which over 2 in 5 (44%) said was the most important factor when choosing how to pay in-store. By comparison, only 37% cited security as the most important factor.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions