News

Notre Dame Global Partnerships, Deserve launch Notre Dame credit cards

Tuesday 8 June 2021 14:06 CET | News

Notre Dame Global Partnerships (NDGP) has announced its partnership with Deserve and the launch of the new Notre Dame PRO Mastercard for alumni and fans.

According to the press release, the new card programme will help support the student scholarship funds of local Notre Dame clubs. With the Notre Dame PRO card, alumni and fans can earn cash back rewards – 3% on travel, 2% on restaurants, 1% on everything else – as well as participate in exclusive Notre Dame experiences like virtual season preview events and autograph sessions on game weekends. 

Besides, PRO cardholders also receive a one-year membership to Priority Pass, which gives cardholders access to over 1,300 of the world’s premier airport lounges and experiences at a discounted rate. Additionally, cardholders receive cell phone protection for up to USD 600; Mastercard World Benefits, including identity theft protection and stolen wallet assistance; and no international transaction fees.

The University of Notre Dame sponsors 26 varsity athletics programs (13 men’s, 13 women’s), dating back to 1887 when the Irish played their first football game. 

Deserve partners with financial institutions, fintechs, and modern consumer brands, universities and associations to develop, rapidly deploy, and power white label and co-branded credit card programmes.


More: Link


