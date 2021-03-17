Nexus launches solution that allows SMBs to accept payments through a virtual card

According to the press release, the payments solution is called NexusDirect and allows sole proprietors and small business suppliers – such as those in lawn care, pest management, marketing services, facility management, and others – to get payments directly into their bank accounts by using a single-use virtual card. The suppliers won’t have to provide banking details to each customer or acquire a point-of-sale system that is currently needed to process virtual cards.
With the NexusDirect solution, the supplier receives a highly secure virtual card, which is sent digitally to fund a single transaction. All the manual work to process the card is done by Nexus and WePay for the supplier. Once the buyer pays for the purchase and authorizes the card, the supplier sees the money in their bank account, minus the predictable card transaction fees.
Overall, the solution has benefits for buyers or Nexus customers who use the Nexus AP automation and payments platform, as instead of writing checks to these small suppliers these buyers can pay them with the NexusDirect virtual solution. They can track each of these payments right within their Nexus platform, which is designed to work with many financial solutions and can integrate easily through APIs.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions