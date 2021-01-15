New Apple Card holders can earn USD 50 bonus for spending at Exxon/Mobil with Apple Pay

According Bankrate, to qualify for the offer, the consumers' Apple Card account must have been opened between 8 January 2021 and 31 January 2021. From the day they're approved for the card, they have 30 days to spend at Exxon/Mobil using Apple Pay and receive the promotional offer.
Previous Apple Card sign-up offers include Daily Cash for purchases at Nike, payments toward Apple Services like Apple Music or Apple TV+ and spending at drugstores like Walgreens. Furthermore, an overview of the Apple Card benefits includes:
3% cash back on Apple purchases;
3% back at select merchants (for example, Panera Bread, T-Mobile, Uber Eats, Nike, Exxon/Mobil and Walgreens) when you use your Apple Card with Apple Pay;
2% back on all other purchases made using your Apple Card with Apple Pay;
1% back on all other purchases made with the physical card.
Moreover, the Apple Card doesn’t charge an annual fee, therefore it may be a good choice as a starter credit card given it’s lack of traditional card fees. Besides, consumers that have previously applied for the card and were declined, might get guidance from Apple’s Path to Apple Card programme, Bankrate reported.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions