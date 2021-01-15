|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

New Apple Card holders can earn USD 50 bonus for spending at Exxon/Mobil with Apple Pay

Friday 15 January 2021 14:09 CET | News

Apple has launched a new offer which enables newly signed Apple cardholders that spend at least USD 50 at Exxon/Mobil gas stations to recieve a USD 50 Daily Cash bonus.

According Bankrate, to qualify for the offer, the consumers' Apple Card account must have been opened between 8 January 2021 and 31 January 2021. From the day they're approved for the card, they have 30 days to spend at Exxon/Mobil using Apple Pay and receive the promotional offer.  

Previous Apple Card sign-up offers include Daily Cash for purchases at Nike, payments toward Apple Services like Apple Music or Apple TV+ and spending at drugstores like Walgreens. Furthermore, an overview of the Apple Card benefits includes:   

  • 3% cash back on Apple purchases;   

  • 3% back at select merchants (for example, Panera Bread, T-Mobile, Uber Eats, Nike, Exxon/Mobil and Walgreens) when you use your Apple Card with Apple Pay;   

  • 2% back on all other purchases made using your Apple Card with Apple Pay;  

  • 1% back on all other purchases made with the physical card.  

Moreover, the Apple Card doesn’t charge an annual fee, therefore it may be a good choice as a starter credit card given it’s lack of traditional card fees. Besides, consumers that have previously applied for the card and were declined, might get guidance from Apple’s Path to Apple Card programme, Bankrate reported.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Apple, offer, Apple Card, Exxon/Mobil, Daily Cash, rewards programme, cards, cardholders
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like