|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Nets, Gifted to develop digital prepaid gift card in Europe

Monday 19 April 2021 13:36 CET | News

Europe-based PSP Nets and digital gift card provider Gifted have partnered to offer merchants an innovative digital solution across the Nordics and wider Europe. 

The solution will enable instant issuing of single-use gift cards to offer a better user experience for consumers, who can receive a fully usable gift card within seconds. The global gift card market is estimated to grow approximately 12% over the next five years to a total of EUR 900 billion by 2024. Gifted offers the market a prepaid gift card solution, and Nets will provide the company with Account Management Services – including prepaid cards and transaction processing services – and Lifecycle Management Services, including virtual cards that can be instantly issued to the wallet. The solution is fully digitised with no physical cards required, enabling Gifted to issue cards virtually.

Merchants will benefit from digital gift cards that integrate into their regular payments flow, while for customers the experience is very similar to any digitally issued payment card. It will be easier for merchant customers across Europe to partner with Gifted and ensure easy onboarding to their gift card platform, minimising the initial cost and reducing time to market. The partnership will be collaborative, with a plan for on-going co-creation workshops with both UX teams to drive continuous product innovation.

The new virtual gift card solution from Gifted and Nets is expected to find its way to the first European customers during 2021, with the Nordics being first to launch.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, virtual card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like