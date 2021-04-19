Nets, Gifted to develop digital prepaid gift card in Europe

The solution will enable instant issuing of single-use gift cards to offer a better user experience for consumers, who can receive a fully usable gift card within seconds. The global gift card market is estimated to grow approximately 12% over the next five years to a total of EUR 900 billion by 2024. Gifted offers the market a prepaid gift card solution, and Nets will provide the company with Account Management Services – including prepaid cards and transaction processing services – and Lifecycle Management Services, including virtual cards that can be instantly issued to the wallet. The solution is fully digitised with no physical cards required, enabling Gifted to issue cards virtually.
Merchants will benefit from digital gift cards that integrate into their regular payments flow, while for customers the experience is very similar to any digitally issued payment card. It will be easier for merchant customers across Europe to partner with Gifted and ensure easy onboarding to their gift card platform, minimising the initial cost and reducing time to market. The partnership will be collaborative, with a plan for on-going co-creation workshops with both UX teams to drive continuous product innovation.
The new virtual gift card solution from Gifted and Nets is expected to find its way to the first European customers during 2021, with the Nordics being first to launch.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions