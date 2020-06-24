Sections
News

Netcetera, PSA partner for digital credit and debit cards

Wednesday 24 June 2020 14:15 CET | News

Switzerland-based Netcetera, 3-D Secure and digital payment solutions provider, has implemented a white-label wallet for Payment Services Austria (PSA).

This is an important step in the digitisation of debit and credit cards. In addition to Maestro, the wallet now supports Mastercard debit cards. With the ongoing advance of online commerce and ‘mobile first’, conventional physical payment cards are no longer the only opportunity for card issuers. They can also support their digitisation on mobile devices. Wallets on mobile devices are becoming the main interface with the consumer for banks and card issuers.

Netcetera's digital wallet implementation for PSA is based on its scheme-certified product suite ToPay. User onboarding is supported by strong customer authentication (SCA) according to PSD2. Banks can offer their end customers functions for digital payments such as the digitisation of payment cards, contactless payments, and peer-to-peer payments. Loyalty functions are also available for customer retention, as stated in the official press release.

Keywords: Netcetera, PSA, digital cards, credit cards, debit cards, digital payments, white-label wallet, Switzerland, Austria, Maestro, Mastercard, online commerce, mobile first, ToPay, onboarding, SCA, PSD2
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Austria
