Netcetera 3DS Server, Netcetera 3DS SDK get UnionPay certification

UnionPay, one of the world’s largest bankcard schemes, has certified the Netcetera 3DS Server and SDK for UnionPay card transactions.
The Switzerland-based software company Netcetera recently opened an office in Singapore to bring their scheme-certified payment products to the APAC region. The UnionPay certification is expected to improve user experience for ecommerce, promoting streamlined consumer authentication for online transactions with all UnionPay cards worldwide.
In 2019, ecommerce accounted for 14% of all retail sales worldwide. Almost 2 billion people purchased their goods and services online, with APAC still leading the global ecommerce growth. Aiming to drive security of online payments, Netcetera has successfully completed the testing and certification with UnionPay for their Netcetera 3DS Server and 3DS SDK products.
Moreover, UnionPay has enabled card acceptance in 178 countries and regions with issuance in 61 countries and regions.
