NBX partners Enfuce to launch cashback cards

Tuesday 12 July 2022 13:25 CET | News

NBX, a Nordic cryptocurrency exchange, has selected European fintech Enfuce as its card service provider.

The partnership allows NBX to offer loyalty-based Visa credit and debit cards to its customer base, initially in the Nordics. Norwegian Blockchain Exchange (NBX) allows people and institutions to buy and trade popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum securely and with low fees.

To realise its vision of providing a more complete financial experience, NBX decided to expand into payments. After a brief discovery process, NBX found that Enfuce had the right capabilities to deliver a rewards-based payment card. Together, they are launching NBX-branded cards that kick back a small percentage of a purchase in the customer’s preferred cryptocurrency.

Enfuce’s Card-as-a-Service covers what NBX needs to launch and run scalable, compliant, multi-currency payments across borders. The Enfuce team manages everything from card issuing and a BIN Sponsorship to ongoing back-office services. The company’s cloud-based payment processing adapts to the unique features required for NBX’s loyalty program.

Keywords: credit card, debit card, blockchain, cryptocurrency exchange, expansion
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Enfuce, NBX
Countries: Scandinavia
