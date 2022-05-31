NatWest announces new pocket money product

UK-based NatWest Bank has acquired fintech pocket money app Rooster Money in October 2021 and has recently relaunched as NatWest Rooster Money.
The new integration in their youth product offering provides NatWest a privileged position on the UK high street banks market that provides children prepaid debit cards and a pocket money app. The app also enables families to help their children build a solid financial foundation, learn more about spending, and have control over their budgets.
The kids’ prepaid card and pocket money app will offer the NatWest Rooster card free for the first 12 months, exclusively catering to NatWest’s 19 million client database. The product will also be available to customers of other banks and comes with a GBP 1.99 per month price tag, ensuring an affordable tool for families across the country to provide financial literacy to children and youngsters.
