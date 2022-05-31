Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

NatWest announces new pocket money product

Tuesday 31 May 2022 12:54 CET | News

UK-based NatWest Bank has acquired fintech pocket money app Rooster Money in October 2021 and has recently relaunched as NatWest Rooster Money.

The new integration in their youth product offering provides NatWest a privileged position on the UK high street banks market that provides children prepaid debit cards and a pocket money app. The app also enables families to help their children build a solid financial foundation, learn more about spending, and have control over their budgets. 

The kids’ prepaid card and pocket money app will offer the NatWest Rooster card free for the first 12 months, exclusively catering to NatWest’s 19 million client database. The product will also be available to customers of other banks and comes with a GBP 1.99 per month price tag, ensuring an affordable tool for families across the country to provide financial literacy to children and youngsters.  

Currently, NatWest Rooster Money helps over 130,000 customers per month learn about the basics of financial independence, smart saving, and budgeting. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, financial services, financial inclusion, digitalisation, investment, prepaid card, e-money, debit card
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: NatWest
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

NatWest

|
Discover all the Company news on NatWest and other articles related to NatWest in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like