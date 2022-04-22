|
NanoPay launches Aliada Digital Card

Friday 22 April 2022 11:58 CET | News

Aliada Digital Card has launched, being available to all Mexican women over the age of 18 who wish to start or improve their credit history or continue exploring new forms of financing.

In addition to financial services, the Aliada Digital Card offers a range of free basic assistance, such as a 24-hour online doctor, ambulance service, unlimited online counseling with a psychologist, legal advice, and one-click concierge services, as well as all the benefits offered by the Mastercard Gold Card.

The Aliada Digital Card is a new product launched by NanoPay, a part of the OPLAY Group, a new player in the digital financial services sector in the Mexican market.

NanoPay's Aliada digital card is helping Mexican women change their lifestyles and balance their personal lives and financial needs through digital applications.


More: Link


Keywords: digitalisation, fintech, financial inclusion, financial services, product launch
Categories: Cards
Companies: Nanopay
Countries: Mexico
