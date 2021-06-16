|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NAGA Pay partners with Contis

Wednesday 16 June 2021 07:56 CET | News

Germany-based software company NAGA Group has announced partnering with UK-based payment solutions provider Contis to launch the payment platform NAGA Pay.

NAGA Pay combines an IBAN account, a VISA debit card, a share deposit, copy trading and physical crypto wallets. The solution will offer direct payment services supported by all asset classes available on the NAGA trading platform. The app is operated by Contis, which gives NAGA access to payments in the EU and the UK, as well as a globally recognised VISA debit card. The delivery of the first personalised accounts and cards is expected in Q3 of 2021, subject to all regulatory approvals.

Both NAGA Pay and its VISA debit card will enable Contis’ ‘Buffer’ technology to convert payment sources into Fiat immediately at the point of sale. With a selection in the NAGA app at the till, users can decide whether their personal account or active equity and share portfolio should finance their card transaction. According to a NAGA representative this means that if a user has a balance of EUR 50 on their card and EUR 500 in shares, they may use the app to decide which asset will be selected for their payment at the checkout. In addition, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum can be selected as a means of payment via real-time exchange.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Visa, payment processing, trading platform
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like