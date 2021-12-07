|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Monneo launches new card acquiring service

Tuesday 7 December 2021 15:11 CET | News

UK-based Virtual IBAN and corporate account provider, Monneo, has launched its new card acquiring service.

The development allows the company to offer a full payment ecosystem to its customers and represents an end-to-end solution. With the company’s new solution, customers get access to a PCI DSS Level 1 compliant gateway connected to several acquirers across Europe. In turn, online merchants have the freedom to choose where they process their transactions.

The upgraded service has been made possible through new partnership agreements with several card acquiring banks in Europe. Built with risk mitigation in mind, the platform is connected to multiple banks and card processing services. As such, merchants have access to multiple channels and a dedicated back up for their card processing and banking operations should an issue occur. 

The new launch forms part of Monneo’s growth plans and will help the company to continue scaling up operations soon. To support this progression, Monneo also announced the opening of a new office space in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, ecommerce, card scheme, payment gateway
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Cards
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like