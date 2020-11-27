|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mega Bank launches NFC-based contactless payment system through its cards

Friday 27 November 2020 15:02 CET | News

Mega Bank Nepal has launched an NFC-based contactless payment system through its cards.

The tap and pay system allows customers to make payments at contactless-enabled POS terminals without inserting the card. When a user taps the card on a contactless card reader the card communicates data to the reader to initiate and complete the transaction using the NFC technology.

According to the central bank’s regulations, payments of up to USD 17 can be made without entering a PIN if the POS terminal is capable of accepting contactless payments. This can also depend on the acquirer’s conditions in regards to the PIN requirements.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Mega Bank, Nepal, Asia, NFC, contactless payments, cards
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Nepal
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like