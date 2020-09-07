Sections
News

Mastercard unveils co-branded Samsung Pay card in South Korea

Tuesday 8 September 2020 15:00 CET | News

Mastercard has unveiled a co-branded card in South Korea, Samsung Pay card, in partnership with Samsung Electronics and Samsung Card.

Mastercard has already started providing Samsung Pay services in South Korea since 2015 by using its Mastercard Digital Enablement Service. Samsung mobile payment service is popular in the country, proven by the fact that Samsung Pay surpassed USD 33, 7 mln worth transactions in April 2019.

The latest Samsung Pay Card allows foreign merchants to accept cards registered for overseas payments on the Samsung Pay app. The card can be used globally at all Mastercad merchants equipped with NFC readers. If offers a 5% discount on the payments made via the Samsung Pay app.


More: Link


Keywords: Mastercard, Samsung Pay, merchants, contactless payments, cross-border payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Korea, Republic of
