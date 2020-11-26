|
Mastercard to provide digital debit card for Citi Plex accounts on Google Pay

Thursday 26 November 2020 15:14 CET | News

Mastercard and Citigroup have announced their collaboration, with Mastercard acting as the network partner for the launch of the Citi Plex account on Google Pay.

According to mobileidworld.com, those interested in the service can join the Citi Plex waitlist through the Google Pay app. Once it goes live, account holders will be given a debit Mastercard as well as an auto-provisioned digital debit card. Customers can also request a physical debit card, which is equipped with contactless capabilities and can be used to make withdrawals at any Citi ATM.

Customers can also make contactless payments without a physical card using a smartphone. The Citi Plex platform will offer digital checking and savings accounts and can be used to make online payments.


Keywords: Mastercard, Citigroup, Google Pay, partnership, debit card, mobile payments, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: World
