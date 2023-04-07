Mastercard to continue betting on sustainability

The move aims to further back up the company’s commitment towards sustainability and scale the accessibility of more eco-friendly card offerings for consumers who are looking to positively impact the environment through green wallets and initiatives.
Starting 1 January 2028, all new Mastercard plastic payment cards will be replaced with those made of more sustainable materials, including recycled and bio-sourced plastics such as rPVC, rPET, and PLA. At the same time, the cards will also be a approved through a certification programme, marking the first initiative of its kind from a payment network. Moreover, Mastercard has pledged to support all its global issuing partners through the transition from regular PVC to eco-friendlier materials.
The US-based card scheme has launched its sustainable Card Program back in 2018 and, since then, more than 330 issuers from 80 countries across the globe have signed up. The ultimate goal was to replace over 168 million cards across the network with recycled ones and the latest news from April 2023 reassures that these efforts will continue.
Simultaneously, Mastercard will continue investing in innovative technologies that will push further the world of physical cards towards digital-first programmes that fully eliminate the need of a physical card when shopping online or in-store.
The payments processor works closely with a set of partners to come up with new environmental innovations and initiatives for a smaller carbon footprint, including Priceless Planet Coalition, Carbon Calculator, and the Sustainable Card. Through its latest policies, it is committed to advancing climate action and reducing waste, according to company officials.
In 2018, through its Digital Security Card, Mastercard launched the Greener Payments Partnership with several card manufacturers, including Idemia, Gemalto, and Giesecke+Devrient to reduce the use of first-use PVC plastic in card manufacturing. In 2021, the company also launched the Mastercard Card Eco Certification (CEC), with a similar purpose.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions