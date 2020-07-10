Sections
News

Mastercard launches True Name cards in Europe

Friday 10 July 2020 13:16 CET | News

Mastercard has announced it is launching its True Name cards in Europe.

The cards, which must be adopted by partner banks first, let customers display their chosen name. In the US the cards were launched last year in support of the transgender and non-binary communities who struggle with getting names changed on bank cards and have to deal with daily confusion over the name on their bank cards. 

Mastercard urged its partners to join them in making the True Name card possible in countries across Europe so that they can help ease the journey for the transgender and non-binary community to using their true identity safely, simply and with pride. In Mastercard’s research nearly a third of customers who showed IDs that with a name or gender that didn’t match their appearance reported being harassed, denied services or even being attacked. 




