Mastercard launches B2B payments solution in the Asia Pacific region

Thursday 15 October 2020 14:21 CET | News

Mastercard has launched the ‘Mastercard Track Card to Account Transfer’ B2B payments solution in the Asia Pacific region.

Businesses can use commercial cards to pay suppliers regardless of whether they accept card payments. This enables businesses to manage the cash flows in the region, eliminate manual work, and expand their payment options as suppliers can receive card payments from buyers directly in a bank account.

In the Asia Pacific region, ‘Mastercard Track Card to Account Transfer’ allows issuing customers to offer businesses a financing option that provides extended credit and efficiency in accounts payable.


Keywords: Mastercard, Asia Pacific, B2B payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Asia
