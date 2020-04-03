Sections
News

Mastercard increases contactless payment limit to AUD 200

Friday 3 April 2020 15:06 CET | News

Mastercard has announced it will up its current contactless payment limit in Australia from AUD 100 to AUD 200.

The increase will be implemented on 9 April 2020 at Woolworths and Coles supermarkets, and will roll out to further retailers in the coming weeks, ZDnet reports. Consequently, card users throughout Australia will now be able to spend up to AUD 200 using the PayPass function on their Mastercard, without needing to enter a PIN. 

According to ZDnet, Australia has one of the highest usage rates of contactless payments. Mastercard reports that 85% of transactions over AUD 100 are made contactless.  

In recent news, Mastercard has also announced that, after working with industry partners, it increased the contactless payment limit in Canada to CAD 250.

