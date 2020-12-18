|
News

Mastercard, EnKash to expand usage of commercial cards in India

Friday 18 December 2020 14:21 CET | News

Mastercard has announced partnering with EnKash to expand the usage and acceptance of commercial cards in India.

This alliance with EnKash, a digital platform and payment solution provider, is to provide a B2B digital payment automation platform. The platform is embedded with supplier enablement services designed to help businesses to pay using the Mastercard payment network and to accept card payments, especially for small and medium enterprises.

Using the EnKash digital platform and Mastercard payment network, corporates can use their unutilised credit lines to pay multiple types of core and non-core financial transactions including utility, rental, GST, fuel, and others.


More: Link


