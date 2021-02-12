|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mastercard, CleverCards team up to expand digital cards adoption across Europe

Friday 12 February 2021 14:07 CET | News

Mastercard and CleverCards have teamed up in a bid to expand the adoption of digital cards across Europe.
CleverCards will utilise Mastercard’s Digital Enablement Service and will integrate its processing and services capabilities into their platform.
According to the press release, CleverCards’ technology aims to simplify the payments value chain, enabling businesses to bypass several intermediary card issuing processes and send a digital prepaid Mastercard card directly to an email address or mobile phone number. The recipients of the digital card can spend their funds online or in-store using digital wallets such as Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Mastercard, CleverCards, partnership, Europe, cards, online payments, e-wallets, mobile wallets, prepaid cards
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like