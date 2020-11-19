|
News

Mastercard becomes Network Partner for the Citi Plex Account by Google Pay

Thursday 19 November 2020

Citi has announced the selection of Mastercard as its network partner for the Citi Plex Account on Google Pay, according to an official press release.

The Plex Account is a new digital checking and savings account built with financial wellness and mobile functionality at the core of the design to make managing money simpler. Customers with a Citi Plex Account will receive a debit Mastercard, an auto-provisioned instant digital debit card, with an option upon request for a contactless-enabled, physical debit Mastercard with access to Citi’s nationwide network of over 60,000 fee-free ATMs.

In delivering both a digital and physical debit card offering, Citi Plex Account customers have the convenience to pay when, where, and how they want via debit card, smartphone, or online.


