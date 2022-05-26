|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mastercard and HyperPay partner to expand digital payments in MENA

Thursday 26 May 2022 14:04 CET | News

Global payments processor and card issuer Mastercard and ecommerce payments service provider HyperPay have announced a partnership to expand digital payments in the MENA region.

The agreement will see multi-rail capabilities and gateway solutions reach new customer segments across the region by adopting innovative and frictionless payment ecosystems. As per the partnership terms, Mastercard will make strategic investments in HyperPay to enhance the delivery of its capabilities and identify new technologies that can be practically applied. 

Moreover, the collaboration will deliver advanced technologies for businesses, SMEs, and governments to switch from cash-based payments to a digital and seamless ecosystem provided by both companies. This is part of Mastercard’s multi-rail strategy to support payment innovation in the Middle East and North Africa region and boost instant payments both through cards and account-to-account. 

At the same type, HyperPay is connected to the largest network of banks across MENA and enables internet businesses to easily accept and manage payments online, providing enhanced flexibility and security.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: credit card, debit card, online payments, account-to-account payment, payment processing, payment processor, partnership, cashless, digital payments, SMEs, instant payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: HyperPay, Mastercard
Countries: Africa, Middle East
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

HyperPay

|

Mastercard

|
Discover all the Company news on HyperPay and other articles related to HyperPay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like