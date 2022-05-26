Mastercard and HyperPay partner to expand digital payments in MENA

The agreement will see multi-rail capabilities and gateway solutions reach new customer segments across the region by adopting innovative and frictionless payment ecosystems. As per the partnership terms, Mastercard will make strategic investments in HyperPay to enhance the delivery of its capabilities and identify new technologies that can be practically applied.
Moreover, the collaboration will deliver advanced technologies for businesses, SMEs, and governments to switch from cash-based payments to a digital and seamless ecosystem provided by both companies. This is part of Mastercard’s multi-rail strategy to support payment innovation in the Middle East and North Africa region and boost instant payments both through cards and account-to-account.
