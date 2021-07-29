|
Marqeta to power Google Pay balance card

Thursday 29 July 2021 14:41 CET | News

Marqeta, a card issuing platform, has announced it will power the new virtual Google Pay balance card. 

The new virtual Google Pay balance card, powered by Marqeta, allows users to spend their Google Pay balance through a virtual card tokenized into a mobile wallet and used at accepting merchants.

Previously, Google Pay balance users could use their balance for person-to-person payments, purchases on eligible Google-owned properties, or they could transfer their funds to their bank account. Now, with the new virtual card, Google Pay users can make purchases directly from their Google Pay balance.


