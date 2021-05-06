|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Marqeta partners Afterpay for in-store digital card offering in ANZ market

Thursday 6 May 2021 15:15 CET | News

Marqeta, a global card issuing platform, has partnered with Afterpay to issue virtual cards as part of its in-store solution in the ANZ market.  
Afterpay gives shoppers the ability to receive products immediately and pay in four instalments over a short period of time. The company reports that it has nearly 15 million active customers globally and is offered by nearly 86,000 merchants worldwide. Afterpay recently launched a digital card that allows customers to use its service at physical retail stores. 

The Marqeta platform’s tokenization capabilities allow cards to be instantly issued and provisioned immediately into a mobile wallet and helped power the launch of Afterpay’s in-store digital card product. Marqeta and Afterpay have also partnered in the US and Canada. 

Marqeta has issued more than 270 million cards globally through its platform and processed its first Australian transactions in February 2020. Marqeta’s payments platform will help accelerate the onboarding of new merchant customers and power a seamless virtual experience for Afterpay customers.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Afterpay, BNPL, Marqeta, virtual card, instalment payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Oceania, Pacific
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like