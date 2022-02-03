|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

LuLu Money partners with Visa

Thursday 3 February 2022 12:06 CET | News

UAE-based PSP LuLu International Exchange has partnered with Network International – an enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Visa.

Through this partnership, Lulu Exchange aims to drive convenience and ease of money transfer for millions of people in the UAE holding a Visa debit card. The transactions conducted through the LuLu Money app will carry no additional charge or hidden fee and will offer industry-leading processing time at the highest level of service quality. 

The new service is presently limited to Visa debit cards issued by select UAE banks, with wider coverage expected to be rolled out by the first half of 2022.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Visa, PSP, debit card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like