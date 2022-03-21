Kohl's extends credit card partnership with Capital One

The contract extension with Kohl's enables consumers to have expanded buying power and further solidifies its partnership. The company’s product standards and focus on customer service extends through its private label credit card programme, Kohl's Card, which offers cardholders access to offers, savings, and online payments.
Kohl's loyalty offerings include Kohl's Card, Kohl's Rewards, and the Kohl's Cash coupons. The retailer also announced plans to roll out augmented rewards for its card cardholder. Rewards members will earn 7.5% when they use their Kohl's Card, delivering 50% more in rewards. The two companies have additionally agreed to a co-branded card product, piloted as early as 2023.
Capital one company officials stated that from the start of their partnership in 2011, their shared focus on innovation and growth has allowed their organisations to strategically invest in order to deliver value to customers. This extension is a testament of their commitment to building long-standing, mutually beneficial partnerships.
