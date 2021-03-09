Kaddra, CardUp team up to provide instant access to interest-free credit to SMEs in Singapore.

According to the press release, the deal includes a preferential price on setup and onboarding costs when businesses sign up with Kaddra and a 35% discount on the first CardUp payment. There is a small processing fee to enable card payments in places where cards are not accepted. Therefore, the combination of both will provide support to help SMEs move towards digital transformation with minimal risk.
Kaddra is a Singapore-based technology company providing mobile-first ecommerce and marketing solutions by connecting businesses with their customers through a white label end-to-end platform. CardUp is a credit card enablement platform that shifts business expenses to credit cards, even where cards are not accepted. Examples include paying rent to a landlord or paying invoices to an overseas supplier.
Moreover, CardUp enables businesses to use their available credit limit to delay the impact of these expenses on their cash flow for up to two months, interest-free. At the same time, businesses digitise processes and enjoy additional cost savings through card rewards earned on their business expenses.
