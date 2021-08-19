|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Just Eat Takeaway.com, Adyen team to issue cards for corporate expense programmes

Thursday 19 August 2021 11:15 CET | News

Netherlands-based payments platform Adyen has announced that online food delivery marketplace Just Eat Takeaway.com will implement its card issuing solution.

The tool will be implemented in the form of Takeaway Pay Card. Adyen's solution enables Just Eat Takeaway.com to issue pre-funded cards to employees for meal expenses. 

For the first round of implementation, the cards will be rolled out to Just Eat Takeaway.com's employees in Europe. The product is also available to Just Eat Takeaway.com's corporate clients in the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland, with more countries to follow soon, and can be used at listed food and beverage establishments that accept Maestro and Mastercard.

Adyen Issuing provides an expense management solution that handles the end-to-end process in a single platform, allowing for greater flexibility on card usage and real-time confirmation of payments. Adyen can provide virtual and physical cards to its merchants, so businesses have more control and traceability of cash flows both to suppliers and from employees. 

To learn more adout Adyen, check out the full company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Adyen , partnership, spend management, corporate card, travel payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like