Just Eat Takeaway.com, Adyen team to issue cards for corporate expense programmes

The tool will be implemented in the form of Takeaway Pay Card. Adyen's solution enables Just Eat Takeaway.com to issue pre-funded cards to employees for meal expenses.
For the first round of implementation, the cards will be rolled out to Just Eat Takeaway.com's employees in Europe. The product is also available to Just Eat Takeaway.com's corporate clients in the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland, with more countries to follow soon, and can be used at listed food and beverage establishments that accept Maestro and Mastercard.
Adyen Issuing provides an expense management solution that handles the end-to-end process in a single platform, allowing for greater flexibility on card usage and real-time confirmation of payments. Adyen can provide virtual and physical cards to its merchants, so businesses have more control and traceability of cash flows both to suppliers and from employees.
