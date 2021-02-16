|
News

Joompay partners with Visa to issue cards across Europe

Tuesday 16 February 2021 15:29 CET | News

Social finance app Joompay has announced that it has partnered with Visa, allowing it to issue its new Joompay cards across Europe.

The move makes the company a Principal Member of the Visa card scheme. All Joompay users will be able to receive a contactless card that provides a variety of benefits, including up to 10% cashback bonuses with partner brands, instant notifications, and a range of security features.

Users will be able to control the card’s PIN directly in the app, and lock and unlock the card if it has been lost or stolen. The card will support Apple Pay and Google Pay, and users will be able to customise its design.


