InstantPay, NPCI, YES Bank launch cashback card in India

Monday 7 June 2021 14:26 CET | News

India-based open banking platform InstantPay has announced the launch of the InstantPay Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and YES Bank.

The service is meant to be a premium, ‘future ready’ contactless card powered by RuPay that offers 1% unlimited cashback on most spends. The InstantPay card comes with a zero minimum balance requirement and has a maximum balance limit of USD 2700. On a B2B level, corporates can issue expense cards to their employees to effectively manage the travel, entertainment, and day to day business expenses, while saving money with the cashback programme. InstantPay offers an end-to-end expense management solution to such businesses.

The InstantPay RuPay Contactless Card is in line with the specifications of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) programme that ensures that the customer gets a ‘One Card for all Payments’ experience. 


