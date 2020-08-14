Sections
News

Infineon, Fingerprint Cards join forces to drive deployment of biometric cards

Friday 14 August 2020 14:48 CET | News

Infineon Technologies and Fingerprint Cards have joined forces to enable increased deployment of biometric cards.

According to the press release, biometric payment cards with an integrated fingerprint sensor make contactless payments convenient, secure, and hygienic, as the contactless card remains in the hands of the cardholder throughout the entire payment transaction, while eliminating the need for PIN entries or signatures to authorise even high-value payments. 

Moreover, the fingerprint information is stored on the card’s embedded secure element and not shared with any third party, thus protecting the user’s credentials.

Consequently, Fingerprints’ sensor modules, combined with Infineon’s 40 nm high-performance and security controllers based on the 32-bit ARM SC300 SecurCore, fully support the requirements of biometric payment cards. Accordingly, the cards support the following functionalities:

  • secured matching of the fingerprint image within the security controller where the private data is securely stored;

  • contactless performance despite the increased power required;

  • convenient and reliable enrolment of sensitive biometric data in the card.


Keywords: Infineon Technologies, Fingerprint Cards, biometric cards, cards, biometrics, fingerprint sensor, contactless payments, contactless card, cardholder, PIN, credentials
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: World
