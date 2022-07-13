Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

India's OneCard raises USD 100 mln, becoming unicorn

Thursday 14 July 2022 11:02 CET | News

India-based credit card fintech OneCard, has joined the unicorn club following a new round of funding worth upwards of USD 100 million, bringing the company to a USD 1.4 billion valuation.

Singapore’s Temasek led the startup’s Series D. Existing backers QED, Sequoia Capital India and Hummingbird Ventures were among those who participated in the new round, which brings OneCard’s to-date raise to over USD 225 million.

OneCard operates a mobile-first credit card. Its cards, for which the startup partners with banks, come with no joining or annual fee and are intended on giving customers more control and flexibility over how and where they transact. It offers a range of personalised rewards and loans to customers.

The startup operates an app called OneScore, which helps users understand and learn their credit score.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, investment, credit card, debit card, mobile money, startup, Unicorn
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: OneCard
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

OneCard

|
Discover all the Company news on OneCard and other articles related to OneCard in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like