InComm Payments rolls out App Store Card in Taiwan

Monday 18 October 2021 14:39 CET | News

US-based payments technology company InComm Payments has announced the distribution of App Store Card in Taiwan in partnership with convenience store chain Hi-Life.

The App Store Card is now available in more than 1,460 Hi-Life stores across Taiwan. The App Store Card will be sold in four denominations (USD 17, USD 35, USD 70, and USD 10-USD 215 VAR) and digital code denominations between USD 2-USD 215 VAR. In addition, App Store Card digital codes will be available for sale via in-store self-service kiosks.

InComm Payments entered the Taiwan market in 2013 and has established itself as a player in point-of-sale activation (POSA) technology in Taiwan. Its ongoing work has been supported through long-standing partnerships with Taiwan's merchants.


Keywords: InComm Payments, product launch, retail, expansion, POS, prepaid card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Taiwan
